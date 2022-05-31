Delta Air Lines (DAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $41.69 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.28% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.67%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had lost 1.03% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 0.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Delta Air Lines as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post earnings of $1.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 225.23%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.57 billion, up 76.38% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.64 per share and revenue of $46.22 billion, which would represent changes of +164.71% and +54.59%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Delta Air Lines currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Delta Air Lines currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.18.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, putting it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

