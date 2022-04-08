Delta Air Lines (DAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $36.74, marking a -1.05% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had gained 14.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 1.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.36%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Delta Air Lines as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 13, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$1.33, up 62.54% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.89 billion, up 114.18% from the year-ago period.

DAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.52 per share and revenue of $43.67 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +137.25% and +46.06%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 17.39% lower. Delta Air Lines is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Delta Air Lines is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.51. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.78, which means Delta Air Lines is trading at a premium to the group.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

