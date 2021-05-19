Delta Air Lines (DAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed the most recent trading day at $46.14, moving -1.26% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had gained 5.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 4.22%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.27%.

DAL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect DAL to post earnings of -$1.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 69.98%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.41 billion, up 336.53% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.66 per share and revenue of $27.19 billion, which would represent changes of +65.99% and +59.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.23% higher. DAL currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, putting it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): Free Stock Analysis Report



