Delta Air Lines (DAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed the most recent trading day at $49, moving -0.37% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.76%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had gained 10.82% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 6.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.17% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DAL as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$2.69, down 427.45% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.69 billion, down 57.08% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.25 per share and revenue of $26.5 billion, which would represent changes of +79.09% and +55.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% lower. DAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

