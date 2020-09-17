Delta Air Lines (DAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed the most recent trading day at $33.96, moving -1.76% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had gained 24.94% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 5.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.6% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DAL as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, DAL is projected to report earnings of -$2.97 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 228.02%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.15 billion, down 74.89% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$9.50 per share and revenue of $18.02 billion. These totals would mark changes of -229.96% and -61.66%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DAL. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.24% lower. DAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, which puts it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.