Delta Air Lines (DAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $32.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.64% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had lost 25.34% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 5.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Delta Air Lines as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Delta Air Lines is projected to report earnings of -$1.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 62.25%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.61 billion, up 107.45% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.93 per share and revenue of $43.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of +147.3% and +44.08%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Delta Air Lines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Delta Air Lines's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 33.51, so we one might conclude that Delta Air Lines is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, which puts it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

