Delta Air Lines (DAL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed the most recent trading day at $40.11, moving -0.42% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the airline had gained 3.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 4.27%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.67%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Delta Air Lines as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 13, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.11, up 104.35% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.24 billion, up 132.68% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.13% lower. Delta Air Lines is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Delta Air Lines's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.27. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.4.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 236, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

