Delta Air Lines (DAL) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) ended the recent trading session at $70.23, demonstrating a -1.84% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.24% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the airline had gained 2.38% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 1.13% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 7.72%.

The upcoming earnings release of Delta Air Lines will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.49, reflecting a 29.05% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $17.42 billion, indicating a 4.65% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

DAL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.26 per share and revenue of $65.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -9.62% and +3.17%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.69% lower within the past month. Delta Air Lines is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Delta Air Lines is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.6. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 10.62.

Meanwhile, DAL's PEG ratio is currently 1.03. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Transportation - Airline industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, positioning it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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