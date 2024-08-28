Delta Air Lines (DAL) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $40.43, marking a -0.93% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.39%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.12%.

The airline's stock has dropped by 5.6% in the past month, falling short of the Transportation sector's gain of 0.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Delta Air Lines in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Delta Air Lines to post earnings of $1.55 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 23.65%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $15.58 billion, indicating a 0.6% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.99 per share and revenue of $59.63 billion. These totals would mark changes of -4.16% and +2.73%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 4.29% downward. Currently, Delta Air Lines is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Delta Air Lines has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.81 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.14, so one might conclude that Delta Air Lines is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, DAL's PEG ratio is currently 0.89. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DAL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, placing it within the bottom 11% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

