Delta Air Lines (DAL) Cheers Investors With Dividend Renewal

In a shareholder-friendly move, Delta Air Lines DAL announced the resumption of its dividend payout. DAL’s board of directors has approved a dividend payment of 10 cents per share. The renewed dividend will be paid on Aug 7, 2023, to all its shareholders of record as of Jul 17, 2023. The move reflects DAL’s intention to utilize free cash to enhance its shareholders’ returns.

DAL had to suspend its dividend payout during the COVID-19 pandemic. The restrictions, under the CARES Act, prohibited airline companies from paying dividends or buying back shares till Sep 30, 2022.

This resumption reflects Delta's progress on its three-year financial plan (which includes debt repayment of more than $10 billion in the last two years).

Management’s decision to resume dividend payments reflects DAL’s financial strength. People are again booking flights, leading to higher passenger revenues and contributing to most airlines’ top lines.

DAL management’s decision to restart its quarterly dividend payout also reflects the company’s commitment toward boosting shareholder value apart from its strong free cash flow-generating ability. The current uncertain scenario also makes dividend-paying stocks much sought after as they provide a solid income stream and have fewer chances of experiencing wild price swings.

Delta currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

