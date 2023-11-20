Delta Air Lines (DAL) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $36.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.22% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.74% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.13%.

The upcoming earnings release of Delta Air Lines will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.15, reflecting a 22.3% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.89 billion, up 3.36% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.10 per share and revenue of $55.64 billion, which would represent changes of +90.63% and +10%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% higher within the past month. Delta Air Lines presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Delta Air Lines is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.4, so one might conclude that Delta Air Lines is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that DAL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.18. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Transportation - Airline industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.29.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.