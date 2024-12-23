Delta Air Lines (DAL) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed the latest trading day at $61.52, indicating a +0.97% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.98%.

Shares of the airline have depreciated by 3.8% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Transportation sector's loss of 4.74% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.34%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Delta Air Lines in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 10, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.77, reflecting a 38.28% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $14.99 billion, showing a 5.37% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.08 per share and a revenue of $61.07 billion, indicating changes of -2.72% and +5.21%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Delta Air Lines. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.28% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Delta Air Lines presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Delta Air Lines's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.02. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.12.

Meanwhile, DAL's PEG ratio is currently 1.16. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Transportation - Airline industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, placing it within the top 12% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

