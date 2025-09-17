Delta Air Lines (DAL) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $58.82, marking a +1.66% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.33%.

The stock of airline has fallen by 4.36% in the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 0.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Delta Air Lines in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.56, marking a 4% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $16.09 billion, indicating a 2.61% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.76 per share and revenue of $61.39 billion, indicating changes of -6.49% and -0.41%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.39% higher. Delta Air Lines currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Delta Air Lines is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.04. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 10.4.

We can additionally observe that DAL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.76. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. DAL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, finds itself in the top 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

