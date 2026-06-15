Delta Air Lines (DAL) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $84.07, marking a +1.22% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.92%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 3.07%.

Shares of the airline witnessed a gain of 18.27% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Transportation sector with its gain of 6.67%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.48%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Delta Air Lines in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.49, showcasing a 29.05% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.42 billion, up 4.65% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.37 per share and a revenue of $65.1 billion, demonstrating changes of -7.73% and +2.74%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.11% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Delta Air Lines is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Delta Air Lines is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.46. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.82, so one might conclude that Delta Air Lines is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that DAL currently has a PEG ratio of 1.17. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.05 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 206, placing it within the bottom 16% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.