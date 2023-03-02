Delta Air Lines' (DAL) 4-Year Contract With Pilots Ratified

Delta Air Lines DAL received encouraging tidings on the labor front when the Delta Master Executive Council ("MEC"), represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, announced the ratification of a four-year deal pertaining to wage increase. Evidently, 96% of the eligible pilots participated in the voting procedure with 78% of them voting in favor of the deal.

The approval makes DAL’s 15,0000 pilots eligible for a 34% pay-raise over the next four years. This will increase DAL’s costs to the tune of about $7 billion. The pay-raise apart, the deal includes provisions aimed at improving pilots’ quality of life. The contract takes effect from today (Mar 2) and becomes amendable on Dec 31, 2026.

Expressing delight on the development, MEC chair Captain Darren Hartmann said “This industry-leading contract is the direct result of the Delta pilots’ unity and resolve. Despite a two-year delay in negotiations due to COVID, we never lost sight of our goal to obtain significant across-the-board enhancements to our pilot working agreement.”

With U.S. airlines grappling with pilot-shortage, the bargaining power of this group has naturally increased as air-travel demand is buoyant, having bounced back very strongly from the pandemic lows.

