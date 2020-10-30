Delta Air Lines CFO Jacobson to resign, join GM as finance head

Adds details from GM statement

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines DAL.N said on Friday Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson would resign from his position, effective Nov. 15 to join General Motors GM.N as CFO.

Jacobson, 48, was also appointed as executive vice president of GM and will report to Chief Executive Mary Barra.

He will replace John Stapleton, GM's acting CFO, who will continue as the company's North America chief financial officer, a position he has held since January 2014.

Jacobson was appointed Delta Air Lines' CFO in 2012.

The airline said it will be conducting a global search for a replacement besides considering internal candidates. In the interim, Garry Chase and Bill Carrol will serve as co-chief financial officers.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas and Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

