Delta Air Lines Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DAL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.38, changing hands as low as $39.36 per share. Delta Air Lines Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DAL's low point in its 52 week range is $30.60 per share, with $49.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.42. The DAL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.