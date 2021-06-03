Markets
Delta Air Lines Boosts Outlook For June Quarter; To Generate Pre-tax Profit In H2 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - At an investor presentation on Thursday, Delta Air Lines (DAL, DALRQ.PK) said its sees continued steady demand recovery in the June quarter, with domestic leisure travel expected to be more than 100 percent restored in June month, up from 60 percent in March.

The airline expects continued leisure, growing corporate and initial Transatlantic demand to drive the next leg of recovery in the second half of 2021. The remaining long-haul international demand is expected to recover in 2022.

For the June quarter, the company expects to report a pre-tax loss in a range of $1.0 billion to $1.2 billion, narrower than the prior guidance for a loss of $1.0 billion to $1.5 billion.

Further, the company now projects a 50 to 52 percent decline in adjusted total revenue to $6 billion to $6.2 billion for the June quarter, narrower than the prior guidance for a 50 to 55 percent decline.

The company also expects to generate a pre-tax profit for the second half of 2021.

