Delta Air Lines backs Q4 EPS view $1.60-$1.85, consensus $1.72

Backs Q4 revenue view up 2%-4%. Backs Q4 operating margin view 11%-13%. Delta Air Lines (DAL) will highlight the company’s strategic priorities and long-term financial commitments in a presentation to the investment community today in New York. The company also provided preliminary commentary on 2025 for capacity growth of three to four percent year-over-year, revenue growth of mid-single digits and non-fuel unit cost growth of low-single digits year-over-year.

