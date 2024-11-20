News & Insights

Delta Air Lines backs Q4 EPS view $1.60-$1.85, consensus $1.72

November 20, 2024 — 06:45 am EST

Backs Q4 revenue view up 2%-4%. Backs Q4 operating margin view 11%-13%. Delta Air Lines (DAL) will highlight the company’s strategic priorities and long-term financial commitments in a presentation to the investment community today in New York. The company also provided preliminary commentary on 2025 for capacity growth of three to four percent year-over-year, revenue growth of mid-single digits and non-fuel unit cost growth of low-single digits year-over-year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

