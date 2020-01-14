Delta Air Lines Backs FY20 EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Delta Air Lines (DAL) maintained its earnings guidance for the full-year 2020 and provided revenue growth outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project earnings in a range of $6.75 to $7.75 per share. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.21 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also provided 5 to 7 percent revenue growth guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2020, while the Street expects revenues to grow 6.5 percent to $11.09 billion for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.