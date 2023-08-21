Delta Air Lines asks judge to toss lawsuit over carbon-neutral claims

By Clark Mindock

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines DAL.N has asked a federal judge to toss a proposed class action lawsuit accusing the U.S. carrier of misleading consumers by touting itself as carbon-neutral.

In a motion to dismiss filed on Friday in a Los Angeles federal court, the company said the complaint filed on behalf California residents who say they were duped by Delta’s advertising is preempted by federal law.

The Airline Deregulation Act prevents states from enforcing laws that impact airline rates, routes or services. Delta said the lawsuit’s allegations “cut to the core purpose” of that law, since they raise state law claims and relate to “the bargained-for exchange between an airline and its customers.”

Counsel for the proposed class didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

The lawsuit, which alleges violations of state consumer protection laws and laws prohibiting unfair and fraudulent business practices, was filed by a California resident who bought Delta tickets to engage in “more ecologically conscious air travel,” and would not have purchased the tickets at that price without the allegedly inaccurate environmental representations.

The complaint alleges that Delta is not living up to advertising that presents the Atlanta-based carrier as "the world's first carbon-neutral airline," saying those claims would lead reasonable consumers to believe Delta has entirely offset its carbon dioxide emissions since it began making the neutrality claims in March 2020.

But, the carbon offset market - a voluntary, loose arrangement of companies and non-profits - is "replete" with inaccurate accounting and other concerns, which makes Delta's claims "manifestly and provably false," according to the lawsuit.

A Delta spokesperson said in a statement the lawsuit is "without legal merit" and that the company has "fully transitioned its focus away from carbon offsets" since 2022, in favor of investing in other de-carbonization strategies like developing sustainable aviation fuel.

Many global airlines have committed to "net-zero" carbon emissions by 2050, partly through purchasing offsets which critics say do not lower actual emissions.

The case is Berrin v. Delta Air Lines Inc., U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, case No. 2:23-cv-04150.

For the proposed class: Jonathan Haderlein and Krikor Kouyoumdjian of Haderlein and Kouyoumdjian

For Delta: Peter Hsiao, Michael Roth, David Balser, Charles Spalding Jr. and Julia Barrett of King & Spalding

(Reporting by Clark Mindock)

