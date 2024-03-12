News & Insights

Commodities
DAL

Delta Air forecasts first-quarter profit largely above estimates

Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

March 12, 2024 — 06:37 am EDT

Written by Shivansh Tiwary for Reuters ->

March 12 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines DAL.N forecast its first-quarter profit largely above analyst estimates on Tuesday, helped by resilient international travel demand.

The airline expects its adjusted profit per share in the range of 25 cents to 50 cents per share, compared with analysts' average expectations of 36 cents per share.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Shivansh.Tiwary@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9708363192;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DAL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.