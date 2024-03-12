Delta Air forecasts first-quarter profit largely above estimates

March 12 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines DAL.N forecast its first-quarter profit largely above analyst estimates on Tuesday, helped by resilient international travel demand.

The airline expects its adjusted profit per share in the range of 25 cents to 50 cents per share, compared with analysts' average expectations of 36 cents per share.

