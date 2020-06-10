Commodities
Delta Air expects to have $10 bln in cash, cash equivalents by end-2020

Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ELIJAH NOUVELAGE

June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines DAL.N said on Wednesday it expects to have $10 billion in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and borrowing capacity by year-end.

The airline also estimated second-quarter revenue would plunge by 90%, compared with a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/3cRnTmX)

