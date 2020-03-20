US Markets

Delta Air expects second-quarter revenue to fall by $10 billion

Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

Delta Air Lines Inc expects its second-quarter revenue to fall by $10 billion, representing an 80% reduction compared with a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing, as the coronavirus hurts travel demand.

