Delta Air expects second-quarter revenue to fall by $10 billion

March 20 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N expects its second-quarter revenue to fall by $10 billion, representing an 80% reduction compared with a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing, as the coronavirus hurts travel demand.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2596;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.