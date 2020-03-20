Delta Air expects second-quarter revenue to fall by $10 billion
March 20 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc DAL.N expects its second-quarter revenue to fall by $10 billion, representing an 80% reduction compared with a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing, as the coronavirus hurts travel demand.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
