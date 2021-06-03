Commodities
DAL

Delta Air expects pre-tax profit in second half of 2021

Contributor
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LOREN ELLIOTT

Delta Air Lines said on Thursday it expects to generate a pre-tax profit in the second half of 2021.

June 3 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines DAL.N said on Thursday it expects to generate a pre-tax profit in the second half of 2021.

The U.S. carrier forecast second-quarter pre-tax loss between $1 billion and $1.2 billion, compared to an earlier expectation of between $1 and $1.5 billion loss. (https://bit.ly/3iaQiL3)

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DAL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular