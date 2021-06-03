Delta Air expects pre-tax profit in second half of 2021

June 3 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines DAL.N said on Thursday it expects to generate a pre-tax profit in the second half of 2021.

The U.S. carrier forecast second-quarter pre-tax loss between $1 billion and $1.2 billion, compared to an earlier expectation of between $1 and $1.5 billion loss. (https://bit.ly/3iaQiL3)

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

