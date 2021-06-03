Delta Air expects pre-tax profit in second half as recovery strengthens

Updates with details

June 3 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines DAL.N said on Thursday it expects to generate a pre-tax profit in the second half of 2021, with Chief Executive Ed Bastian pointing to a re-opening of corporate America by Labor Day in early September.

"I'd expect over the course of the next few months, certainly by Labor Day, no later than, we're going to see corporate America open for business," Bastian said at Bernstein virtual conference.

So far airlines' recovery from the coronavirus pandemic has been led by domestic leisure travel demand, which Bastian said was better than expected in May and June.

"The U.S. consumer is leading the return of our air travel business, and I could not be happier with what we're seeing happening as our business really is into a full-fledged recovery mode," Bastian said.

The U.S. carrier forecast second-quarter pre-tax loss between $1 billion and $1.2 billion, compared to an earlier expectation of between $1 and $1.5 billion loss. (https://bit.ly/3iaQiL3)

