Delta Air expects full-year profit at higher end of forecast

June 27 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines DAL.N said on Tuesday it expects full-year profit per share at the high-end of its prior forecast on sustained travel demand.

The company earlier said it expects to report 2023 adjusted profit in the range of about $5 per share to $6 per share.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

