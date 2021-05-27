Delta Air (DAL) Appoints Dan Janki as Its New E.V.P. & CFO

Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL designates Dan Janki as its new E.V.P. and chief financial officer (CFO). Janki has more than 25 years of experience at General Electric Company GE, in multiple capacities. Currently, he is the senior vice president and CEO of GE Power Portfolio. Notably, Janki will join Delta from Jul 12, 2021. Currently, Gary Chase and Bill Carroll serve as the company’s interim co-CFOs.

Janki stated “I’m thrilled to join Delta’s talented team, renowned for its innovative, collaborative and people-centric culture. As a longtime frequent flyer and corporate business partner, I have a deep appreciation for Delta’s strong commitment to its customers, and its reliable and trusted service”.

In the company, Janki will oversee financial reporting, controller organization, corporate audit, financial planning, fleet and TechOps supply chain, fuel management (including Delta’s refinery) investor relations, supply chain management and treasury. Moreover, corporate strategy department will report to Janki. Besides, he will also join the Delta Leadership Committee.

Ed Bastian, CEO, Delta Air, stated “Dan is known for his close working relationship with his teams and a strong customer focus”. Given Janki’s vast experience, Delta is hopeful that his appointment as the new E.V.P. and CFO will yield the desired results and help it fully recover the carrier from coronavirus led crisis.

Also, JetBlue JBLU recently appointed a new interim CFO following incumbent Steve Priest’s resignation. Soon after Steve put down his papers, the airline company named Ursula Hurley (head of treasury and investor relations in JetBlue) as its new acting CFO. Hurley will pick up the role of acting CFO in addition to her current duties from Jun 12.

