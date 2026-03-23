Delta Adds Phoenix Flights, Expands Bozeman Service From Austin

Delta Air Lines DAL is expanding its footprint in Central Texas by introducing new routes and boosting seasonal connectivity from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The airline will launch twice-daily, nonstop flights on the Austin and Phoenix route starting Nov. 9, 2026. It is extending its Bozeman service into the winter season, enhancing travel options for both leisure and business passengers.

The new Austin–Phoenix route, operated by Delta Connection using Embraer 175 aircraft, connects travelers to Arizona’s Sonoran Desert region and nearby hotspots like Scottsdale and Sedona. The Austin–Bozeman route, launching June 13, 2026, expands from summer-only Saturday service to daily winter flights between Dec. 19, 2026, and March 28, 2027. This seasonal extension improves access to top winter destinations such as Big Sky Resort and Yellowstone National Park.

DAL continues to scale operations in Austin, positioning itself as a leading global carrier at the airport. By summer 2026, the airline will operate 63 peak-day departures, up five daily departures year over year and will expand to 30 destinations by December. Additional new routes in 2026 include Asheville, Columbus, Kalispell and Kansas City.

The airline has strengthened its international offerings with new flights to Cancún and Cabo San Lucas. Complementing its route growth, DAL has recently opened a permanent flight attendant base in Austin and continues to enhance the customer experience through its highly rated Delta Sky Club at the airport.

Share Price Performance of DAL

Delta Air Lines’ shares have gained 29.8% in a year compared with the Transportation - Airline industry’s 9.7% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DAL’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

DAL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks (Strong Buy) here.

Investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector may consider Southwest Airlines LUV and Air Lease AL.

LUV currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Southwest Airlines has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, delivering an average beat of 253.92%.

AL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

AL has an expected earnings growth rate of 14.1% for the current year. The company has an encouraging earnings surprise history. Its earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once in the remaining, delivering an average beat of 14.58%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Air Lease Corporation (AL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.