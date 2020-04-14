Companies
Delta absorbs order for 10 Airbus A350 jets cancelled by Latam -sources

Tim Hepher Reuters
Tracy Rucinski Reuters
Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Delta Air Lines has taken over an order worth roughly $3 billion at list prices for 10 Airbus A350 jetliners from Latam Airlines Group), two industry sources said.

PARIS, April 14 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines DAL.N has taken over an order worth roughly $3 billion at list prices for 10 Airbus AIR.PA A350 jetliners from Latam Airlines Group LTM.S), two industry sources said.

Airbus announced the cancellation of 10 A350 aircraft in a monthly order update last week. It also announced a simultaneous order for 10 A350 aircraft from an undisclosed airline.

Industry sources said the order for the 10 planes had been transferred to Delta under plans anticipated when the two carriers forged an alliance in 2019.

However Delta was not immediately named in Airbus's tally of orders and deliveries.

Neither airline was immediately available for comment. Airbus declined to comment on the transaction.

