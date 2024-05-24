News & Insights

Delta 9 Faces Repayment Demand, Explores Strategic Options

May 24, 2024 — 09:07 am EDT

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) has released an update.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. has received a demand letter from SNDL Inc. for repayment of a $10 million convertible debenture, despite Delta 9’s stance that they are not in default of their obligations. In response, Delta 9 has formed an independent board committee to explore strategic options, including mergers and acquisitions, though no concrete agreements have been reached. The company suggests that SNDL’s demand may be an attempt to influence these strategic discussions.

