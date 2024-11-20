News & Insights

Stocks
DelphX Capital Markets to Issue Shares for Services

November 20, 2024 — 09:11 am EST

DelphX Capital Markets (TSE:DELX) has released an update.

DelphX Capital Markets is set to issue 138,888 common shares valued at C$25,000 to a consultant as part of a credit spread protection deal with hedge funds. This move highlights DelphX’s innovative approach in the fixed income market with their Credit Rating Securities program. The shares are subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

