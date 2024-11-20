DelphX Capital Markets to Issue Shares for Services

DelphX Capital Markets (TSE:DELX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

DelphX Capital Markets is set to issue 138,888 common shares valued at C$25,000 to a consultant as part of a credit spread protection deal with hedge funds. This move highlights DelphX’s innovative approach in the fixed income market with their Credit Rating Securities program. The shares are subject to approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further insights into TSE:DELX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.