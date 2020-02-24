Delphi Technologies Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DLPH

In trading on Monday, shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (Symbol: DLPH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.97, changing hands as low as $14.12 per share. Delphi Technologies PLC shares are currently trading down about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLPH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DLPH's low point in its 52 week range is $9.515 per share, with $26.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.42.

