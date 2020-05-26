Delphi Technologies Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DLPH

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (Symbol: DLPH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.42, changing hands as high as $12.64 per share. Delphi Technologies PLC shares are currently trading up about 6.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DLPH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DLPH's low point in its 52 week range is $5.39 per share, with $20.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.59.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.