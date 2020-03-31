US Markets

Delphi shares sink after BorgWarner threatens to abandon deal

Contributor
Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Published

BorgWarner Inc threatened to abandon its purchase of Delphi Technologies Plc on Tuesday after it drew down credit without asking for approval, sending shares in the UK-based automotive supplier tumbling 27%.

Corrects paragraph 1 to UK from Detroit

March 31 (Reuters) - BorgWarner Inc BWA.N threatened to abandon its purchase of Delphi Technologies Plc DLPH.N on Tuesday after it drew down credit without asking for approval, sending shares in the UK-based automotive supplier tumbling 27%.

BorgWarner in January agreed to buy Delphi in a $3.3 billion deal.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular