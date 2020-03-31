Delphi shares sink after BorgWarner threatens to abandon deal

Corrects paragraph 1 to UK from Detroit

March 31 (Reuters) - BorgWarner Inc BWA.N threatened to abandon its purchase of Delphi Technologies Plc DLPH.N on Tuesday after it drew down credit without asking for approval, sending shares in the UK-based automotive supplier tumbling 27%.

BorgWarner in January agreed to buy Delphi in a $3.3 billion deal.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

