Delorean Corporation’s Focus on Bioenergy and Investment Caution

Delorean Corporation Ltd (AU:DEL) has released an update.
Delorean Corporation Ltd is committed to advancing Australia’s bioenergy sector, highlighting their focus on sustainable energy solutions during their recent AGM presentation. The company advises investors to independently assess their prospects, as the securities are considered speculative. Delorean emphasizes the need for potential investors to consider their personal financial circumstances before any investment.
