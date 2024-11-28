News & Insights

Delorean Corporation Strengthens Governance with Key Resolutions

November 28, 2024 — 01:58 am EST

Delorean Corporation Ltd (AU:DEL) has released an update.

Delorean Corporation Ltd successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, with a notable appointment of BDO Audit Pty Ltd as the company’s new auditors. The meeting saw strong shareholder engagement, with proxies representing over 110 million shares. This move signals a promising direction for Delorean as it continues to strengthen its corporate governance.

