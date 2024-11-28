Delorean Corporation Strengthens Governance with Key Resolutions

Delorean Corporation Ltd (AU:DEL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Delorean Corporation Ltd successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, with a notable appointment of BDO Audit Pty Ltd as the company’s new auditors. The meeting saw strong shareholder engagement, with proxies representing over 110 million shares. This move signals a promising direction for Delorean as it continues to strengthen its corporate governance.

For further insights into AU:DEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.