News & Insights

Stocks

Delorean Corporation Appoints New Auditor Amid Strategic Shift

November 12, 2024 — 12:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Delorean Corporation Ltd (AU:DEL) has released an update.

Delorean Corporation Ltd has announced a change in its auditing partner, appointing BDO Audit Pty Ltd following a competitive tender process. The decision reflects the company’s commitment to maintaining strong governance practices after six years with RSM Australia Partners. This transition, set to take effect after the 2024 Annual General Meeting, underscores Delorean’s strategic focus on robust financial oversight.

For further insights into AU:DEL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.