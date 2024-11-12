Delorean Corporation Appoints New Auditor Amid Strategic Shift

Delorean Corporation Ltd (AU:DEL) has released an update.

Delorean Corporation Ltd has announced a change in its auditing partner, appointing BDO Audit Pty Ltd following a competitive tender process. The decision reflects the company’s commitment to maintaining strong governance practices after six years with RSM Australia Partners. This transition, set to take effect after the 2024 Annual General Meeting, underscores Delorean’s strategic focus on robust financial oversight.

