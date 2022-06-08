Deloitte weighs split of auditing and consulting arms - WSJ
June 8 (Reuters) - Deloitte, one of the Big Four accounting firms, is exploring a plan to split its global audit and consulting practices, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))
