Deloitte weighs split of auditing and consulting arms - WSJ

June 8 (Reuters) - Deloitte, one of the Big Four accounting firms, is exploring a plan to split its global audit and consulting practices, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

