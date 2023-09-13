News & Insights

Deloitte UK to cut over 800 jobs - source

Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

September 13, 2023 — 02:26 pm EDT

Written by Anirudh Saligrama and Saikeerthi for Reuters ->

Changes source, rewrites throughout, adds background

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Deloitte is planning to cut more than 800 jobs in the United Kingdom, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The company is proposing some targeted restructuring that would result in the reduction of 3% of its workforce of 27,000 in the UK, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The move comes as Deloitte, one of the "Big Four" accounting firms, plans to focus on cost-cutting due to the slowdown in the second half of the current financial year as clients are being more cautious in their spending, the person said.

A number of businesses have reduced their workforce in recent times anticipating a likely economic slowdown later in the year.

In April, the Financial Times reported that Deloitte would slash around 1,200 jobs or 1.5% of its U.S. workforce. That was followed by KPMG's announcement of laying off 5% of its workforce in June.

Deloitte, KPMG, EY and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) make up the Big Four of accounting firms.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama and Saikeerthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((anirudh.saligrama@thomsonreuters.com; @journoanirudh on Twitter;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.