Deloitte UK says cutting partner pay to preserve jobs in pandemic

Contributor
Huw Jones Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Global accounting and consulting company Deloitte said partners at its UK arm would have their pay cut by a fifth this year to protect jobs during the pandemic.

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - Global accounting and consulting company Deloitte said partners at its UK arm would have their pay cut by a fifth this year to protect jobs during the pandemic.

Richard Houston, chief executive of Deloitte UK, said the highest earners must bear most of the financial burden, and they must build the resilience of the firm for the long term.

Houston said in a blog there would be no annual salary increases this year, with bonuses reduced and deferred until later in the year.

"As part of this package of actions, partner annual earnings are expected to decline by around 20% and we have deferred profit distributions," Houston said.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More