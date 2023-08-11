Deloitte to resign as auditor of India's Adani Ports - source

NEW DELHI, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The auditor of India's Adani Ports APSE.NS, Deloitte, is planning to resign after raising concerns over certain transactions flagged in a report by U.S. short-seller Hindenburg, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

