Deloitte to cut 1,200 jobs in the US - FT

April 21 (Reuters) - Deloitte will cut around 1,200 jobs or 1.5% of its U.S. workforce, the Financial Times reported on Friday citing internal employee communications.

The layoffs at the auditing firm will be higher in areas such as the financial advisory business, which has been affected by a slump in merger and acquisition activity, the newspaper said.

Earlier this week, Deloitte's rival Ernst & Young said it was shedding 5% of its workforce at its US arm, less than a week after the unit's objection torpedoed the global accounting giant's plan to break up its audit and consulting units.

Deloitte is part of the Big Four accounting firms that include EY, KPMG and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

