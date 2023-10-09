News & Insights

Deloitte expands as PwC Maldives, Sri Lanka network firms exit - memo

Credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

October 09, 2023 — 11:22 am EDT

Written by Nandan Mandayam and Aditya Kalra for Reuters ->

Updates with details, quote from CEO

BENGALURU, Oct 9 (Reuters) - British accounting company PricewaterhouseCoopers' Maldives and Sri Lanka network firms are joining rival Deloitte's network, according to a Deloitte memo seen by Reuters, strengthening the company's presence in the South Asia region.

The deal, one of the largest such combination deals in the region, involves 28 partners and 800 people, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

PwC's Sri Lanka and Maldives firms will join Deloitte with effect from Oct. 28, the memo said.

A Deloitte spokesperson confirmed the deal.

Deloitte and PwC are part of the so-called global Big 4 accounting giants, whose services include audits, tax and risk advisory.

PwC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

"This is a transformative chapter in our history and marks a strategic leap forward," Deloitte South Asia CEO Romal Shetty said in the memo.

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru and Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Nandan.Mandayam@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 9591011727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.