Dell's Aussie arm to pay $6.5 mln in penalties for misleading customers

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

August 13, 2023 — 10:43 pm EDT

Written by Navya Mittal for Reuters ->

Aug 14 (Reuters) - A Federal court of Australia on Monday ordered Dell Technologies' DELL.N local unit to pay a A$10 million ($6.46 million) in penalties for misleading customers about the discounted prices of its computer monitors.

The legal action was brought by the country's competition regulators, where Dell Australia admitted that it has misled customers about the price of selection of monitors available to 'bundle', the regulator said in a statement.

($1 = 1.5480 Australian dollars)

