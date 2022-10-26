Commodities

Della Valle family scraps Tod's buyout after failing to reach threshold

Contributor
Agnieszka Flak Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

The Della Valle family said on Wednesday it would not proceed with a planned buyout of Tod's after failing to reach the 90% ownership threshold needed to take the luxury shoemaker private.

MILAN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Della Valle family said on Wednesday it would not proceed with a planned buyout of Tod's TOD.MI after failing to reach the 90% ownership threshold needed to take the luxury shoemaker private.

All shares tendered in the offer would be returned to their holders, it added.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((agnieszka.flak@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7754;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular