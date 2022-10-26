Della Valle family scraps Tod's buyout after failing to reach threshold

MILAN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Della Valle family said on Wednesday it would not proceed with a planned buyout of Tod's TOD.MI after failing to reach the 90% ownership threshold needed to take the luxury shoemaker private.

All shares tendered in the offer would be returned to their holders, it added.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((agnieszka.flak@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7754;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.