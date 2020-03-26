Dell withdraws annual forecast on coronavirus uncertainty

March 26 (Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc DELL.N on Thursday withdrew its financial year 2021 forecast provided a month ago due to the rising uncertainty over the impact of the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak.

The company said it was seeing heightened interest in work from home solutions, but was unable to predict the extent to which the pandemic could impact its business operations.

