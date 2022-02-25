DELL vs. DT: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Computers - IT Services stocks have likely encountered both Dell Technologies (DELL) and Dynatrace (DT). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Dell Technologies has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Dynatrace has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that DELL has an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

DELL currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.12, while DT has a forward P/E of 63.85. We also note that DELL has a PEG ratio of 0.68. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DT currently has a PEG ratio of 4.90.

Another notable valuation metric for DELL is its P/B ratio of 3.02. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, DT has a P/B of 9.62.

These metrics, and several others, help DELL earn a Value grade of A, while DT has been given a Value grade of D.

DELL sticks out from DT in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that DELL is the better option right now.

