Dell Turns To Profit In Q3; Says Focused On Long-term Profitable Growth

(RTTNews) - Dell Technologies (DELL) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter net income attributable to shareholders was $499 million, compared to last year's loss of $876 million. Earnings per share were $0.66.

Adjusted net income was $1.45 billion, compared to $1.20 billion last year. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.75.

Third-quarter revenue increased 2 percent to $22.84 billion from last year's $22.48 billion. Adjusted net revenue was $22.93 billion, up 1 percent from $22.65 billion last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $2.07 per share on revenues of $25.11 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating income was $836 million, compared to an operating loss of $356 million last year. Adjusted operating income grew 18 percent to $2.4 billion, and adjusted EBITDA grew 18 percent to $2.86 billion.

In the quarter, storage revenue grew 7 percent, and the increase was 5 percent for Client Solutions Group revenue and 11 percent for VMware revenue.

Looking ahead, Tom Sweet, chief financial officer, Dell, said, "We remain focused on long-term profitable growth, growing faster than competitors and the industry, growing operating income and EPS faster than revenue and generating strong cash flow over time."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.