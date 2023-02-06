US Markets
DELL

Dell to slash about 6,650 jobs -Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

February 06, 2023 — 02:25 am EST

Written by Shivani Tanna for Reuters ->

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Dell Technologies Inc DELL.N will eliminate about 6,650 jobs, or about 5% of its global workforce, hurt by falling demand for its personal computers, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

The company is experiencing market conditions that "continue to erode with an uncertain future," co-Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke wrote in a memo to employees, the report said.

The previous cost-cutting measures, including a pause on hiring and limits on travel, are no longer enough, Clarke said in the memo.

The department reorganizations and job cuts are an opportunity to drive efficiency, a company spokesperson told Bloomberg News.

Dell did not immediately respond to a Reuters email for comment.

Companies from Microsoft Corp MSFT.O to Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N have cut thousands of jobs recently to help ride out a demand downturn as consumer and corporate spending shrinks due to high inflation and rising interest rates.

Layoffs in the United States hit a more than two-year high in January as technology firms cut jobs at the second-highest pace on record to brace for a possible recession, a report showed on Thursday.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

